JKYF calls upon alumni to focus on their health, education and career

Srinagar: J&K Yateem Foundation (JKYF) organized an Alumni Meet of the pass-outs of its orphanages at its Jawahar Nagar Central Office here. The programme was attended by 30 pass-outs from Baitul Hilal Jawahar Nagar and Kulgam orphanages.

In addition, representatives from districts, Programme Executives, members, philanthropists and well wishers were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Sheikh Inayat, CEO “Move Beyond”, NGO enjoined upon the alumni to focus on education and career promotion. He said that this would help them in becoming employable assets for society. Mr Inayat stressed that there is a need of not only getting qualification certificates but also to get skilful and vocational education for becoming fruitful entities of the society.

Senior member, JKYF Mr Nisar ul Haq Nadvi said that there is a need to focus on healthcare, education and career progression to become eligible for economic empowerment. He said that this would help in the empowerment of the economically weaker sections of the society.

In his concluding remarks, Chairman JKYF Mohammad Rafiq Lone urged JKYF alumni to remain in regular touch with the JKYF functionaries at district as well as central level. He enjoined upon the pass-outs to participate in varied activities related to the common humanitarian cause at grass root level and also inspire others to contribute towards the cause that is aimed at welfare and rehabilitation of poor, needy, destitute and economically weaker sections of the society.

Chairman asked the alumni, who are in different professions, to dedicate time to guide the present scholars at all Baitul Hilals in Jawahar Nagar, Kulgam, Sopore and Kishtwar. He directed the Programme Executive Trainings, JKYF to hold “Alumni Meet” on quarterly basis for regular interaction and feedback process.

In his welcome address, JKYF General Secretary Mr Mohammad Yaqoob Reshi urged the passouts to come forward and contribute practically to take forward the social cause.

Saying that the passouts knew and feel the challenges in practical life, Mr Reshi called upon alumni to inculcate sense of responsibility, empathy, respect, honour and dignity to take forward the sacred cause of the poor, needy, orphans, widows, destitute and underprivileged irrespective of caste, colour, creed, region and religion.

Earlier, the Alumni put forth the ideas, suggestions and requirements of the passouts which were appreciated and received well by the JKYF functionaries for devising future strategy for their welfare and rehabilitation.

Pertinently, majority of the passouts present in the meet, are currently pursuing studies in undergraduate courses including one boy at NIT Srinagar whileas some among them have qualified B. Tech, M. Pharma, MBA and also completed postgraduate courses.

It was informed during the meet that one BAITUL HILAL passout with Food Technology qualification is currently working in Dubai whileas another passout has secured job in Qatar. Some among passouts have opted for trading and business activities for earning their livelihood.

Earlier, Baitul Hilal scholar Sahil Majeed Kumar, Class 7th recited verses from Holy Qura’n alongwith translation. Sameer Saleem Khan, Class 6th presented Na’at (praise poetry of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Programme Executive Trainings, JKYF Mehmood ur Riyaz conducted the proceedings of the programme.

