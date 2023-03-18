SIA raids Sarjan Barkati’s residence, other locations in Kashmir

Srinagar: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) is carrying out raids at multiple locations in central and south Kashmir districts as part of investigation with regard to a case registered at SIA.

Sources said that the sleuths of the investigating agency with the assistance of the local police and the CRPF carried out raids in summer capital Srinagar, Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and other districts.

He said the SIA raided the residence of Sarjan Ahmed Wagay @Barkati son of Abdul Raziq Wagay, a resident of Reben Zainapora in Shopian district.

He said raids are being conducted in connection with a case already registered at the SIA. “The details of the case will be shared later,” he said—(KNO)

