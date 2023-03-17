Soil Excavator Rolls into River Chenab in Doda; Driver Feared Dead, Rescue Operation Underway

Srinagar: A moving soil excavator rolled down into Chenab river in Doda district this morning causing apprehension about the death of driver even as a rescue operation is underway at the site.

An official said that a soil excavator (JCB) rolled down into river Chenab at Shiva Dal Pul near Prem Nagar in Doda this morning.

Identifying the driver as one Rahul Sharma, son of Govind Ram, a resident of Dharamthal Chenani, the official said that soon after the accident a rescue operation was launched at the site.

“Given the nature of the accident, it is highly unlikely that the driver would be alive”, he said adding “We nonetheless are making every possible effort to see if he could be rescued safely.” (GNS)

