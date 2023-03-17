Govt. announces 10% reservation in CISF jobs for ex-Agniveers

Srinagar: Union Home Ministry has announced a 10 percent reservation for former Agniveers in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Former Agniveers would get relaxation in the upper age limit and will also be exempted from Physical Efficiency Test.

This announcement comes a few days after the Ministry had announced a similar 10 percent reservation for former Agniveers in the Border Security Force (BSF).

As per the notification, the upper age limit for candidates of the first batch of Agniveers shall be relaxed by up to five years, whereas the other batches shall get age relaxation by up to three years.

The central government launched the Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the Armed Forces.

The scheme aims to induct youth between 17-and-a-half years of age and 21 years of age on a four-year short-term contractual basis. It has been designed to ensure a youthful profile of the Armed Forces.

