Nuclear power sector saves 41 million tonnes of carbon emissions every year: Govt

New Delhi: India’s nuclear power sector is saving 41 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually, compared to emissions that would have been generated by equivalent electricity generation from coal-based thermal power plants, Union Minister Jitendra Singh informed Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

In a written reply, Singh said as part of low carbon development of electricity systems consistent with enhanced development benefits, the government was exploring a significantly greater role for nuclear power.

Nuclear power currently comprises three per cent of India’s total electricity generation, Singh said, adding that sufficient production and share of atomic energy was essential for ensuring the country’s energy security.

