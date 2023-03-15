‘Crime Against Society’: Court Awards Life In Jail For Minor’s Murderer, Rapist

Srinagar: A court in Srinagar on Tuesday sentenced a 36-year-old man to life imprisonment for the kidnap and rape of a minor girl at Rajbagh here in 2007.

The Court of 2nd Additional Sessions Judge Srinagar, Renu Dogra, also sentenced the convict, Zahoor Ahmad Sheikh of Akhrajpora Rajbagh Srinagar to rigorous imprisonment of seven years for offence punishable under section 363 RPC (kidnapping) and ten years rigorous imprisonment of 10 years for the commission of offence punishable under section 376 RPC (rape). “The sentences shall run concurrently,” the judge ordered.

As per police, the investigation confirmed that Zahoor, who happens to be distant cousin of the victim, was putting up in the same house where the family of the deceased lives. On 23 August 2007, the prosecution said, the accused followed the victim when she was sent by her father to bring cigarettes and bread from a nearby shop. Sheikh lured her to a nearby vacant migrant house where he raped, murdered her by striking the bricks on her head and also tried to burn her body, the prosecution added.

Subsequently, the chargesheet was filed before the court and the trial culminated in conviction of Sheikh.

“It is established that accused (Sheikh) at the time of occurrence was major a grown up aged more than 20 years. He has committed the heinous and barbarous crime of rape and murder of a girl aged about 7 to 10 years who was not so much healthy,” the court said, adding, “She was kidnapped in a planned manner by the accused who was her distant relative and were residing in the same house by offering her toffees some of which were found lying at the place of occurrence, because she was innocent and could not understand the design of the accused.”

The court said that crime of this nature against the child girl was definitely a “crime against the society”.

“This act no doubt had invited extreme indignation of the community and shocked the collective conscience of the entire society,” the court added.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print