Active militant arrested in Sopore: Police

Srinagar: Police and army on Tuesday claimed to have arrested an active militant in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

A police spokesperson in a statement said that based on specific input regarding presence of militant in Madina Bagh Moh, Dangerpura area of Sopore, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police and Army’s 22RR in the area. As the initial cordon was being laid, he said, the militant was spotted trying to run away and attempting to break the cordon, taking cover of narrow lanes and by-lanes and congested area. “The movement was passed to all the troops and depending on information the mission leader re-organised the inner cordon,” he said.

Assessing the situation, he said, the vigilant troops displayed situational awareness, extreme restraint and exceptional fire control in not opening the fire. The alert troops of the joint team managed to nab the militant alive thereby displaying great synergy, he said. The militant has been identified as Owais Ahmad Mir son of Nazir Ahmad Mir of War Mohalla Gund Brat. “During search, incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including a 9mm Pistol, 08 (9mm) rounds, a Pistol Magazine and a Chinese Grenade were recovered.”

The spokesperson that by the apprehension of the militant, police and army averted a major tragedy and prevented planned target killings in the area, “thereby spoiled the nefarious designs of Pakistan militant) handlers who are always hellbent towards disrupting peace in the valley.”

