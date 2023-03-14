JKAS Officer Suspended

Srinagar: The government on Tuesday suspended Jammu Kashmir Administrative Officer (JKAS) officer, Abdul Rashid Dass with immediate effect.
According to an order, Dass, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner (Development), Bandipora has been hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect for unauthorized absence/proceeding on leave without approval of the competent Authority.
“The officer shall immediately report to the Secretary in the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj at Srinagar and remain attached with him during the period of enquiry,” the order added.

