Omar Abdullah Joins Chorus, Seeks Cancellation of Purported Contract to APTECH Ltd.; Condemns ‘Use of Force & Lathicharge’ Against Protestors

Srinagar: After widespread resentment by job aspirants and condemnations from politicians cutting across party lines, Jammu Kashmir National Conference senior leader and vice-president Omar Abdullah has sought an immediate cancellation of purported contract to the Company for conducting exams.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Omar Abdullah wrote; “This contract must immediately be cancelled. What is the point of black listing company if they are going to be awarded plum contracts.”

“This contract is even more dangerous because it puts at risk the future of scores of aspirants who rely on JKSSRB to conduct recruitment exams”, reads the tweet.

In a subsequent tweet, Omar wrote; “I condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the use of force & lathi charge against students & JKSSRB aspirants. These youngsters were exercising their democratic right to protest against the recent decision to engage a blacklisted firm #Aptech by JKSSRB.”

Notably, scores of JKSSRB aspirants assembled at Press Enclave here to register their protest against the purported grant of contract to APTECH Ltd. to conduct various exams in Jammu and Kashmir.

Many political leaders including Mehbooba Mufti and Sajad Gani Lone have also condemned the purported contract by administration to the ‘blacklisted’ company. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print