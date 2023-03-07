‘Over 5,000 families yet to get central assistance’

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said his administration will take up with the Centre the issue of over 5,000 displaced families of Pak who failed to avail the ‘one-time central assistance’ timely.

Under the one-time central assistance for displaced persons of Pak announced by the central government in November 2015, a total of 33,636 cases were approved and an amount of Rs 1,452.33 crore was distributed, Sinha said.

“This scheme ended in March last year. Somehow, more than 5,000 families could not submit their claims within the time frame. The issue will be taken up with the central government,” Sinha said in his address to a gathering after inaugurating the ‘LG’s Special Governance Camp for Displaced Persons here.

He said the families have suffered a lot and Prime Minister Narendra Modi understood their sufferings and made arrangements for their financial support and settlement.

“We had started outreach programmes in 2021 for the families living outside the Union territory so that no one was left behind in any welfare scheme,” Sinha said.

Over 21,000 domicile certificates were issued through camps in Delhi, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.

“We will continuously run such camps in Jammu and Kashmir and other states and Union territories so that all the affected families can get the benefits of government welfare schemes,” he added.

The Lt governor assured of resolving all pending issues of displaced families.

“The prime minister’s mantra of ‘Vanchito ko Variyata’ is guiding our developmental journey. In the last 30 months, we have ensured governance is inclusive, transparent, effective and accountable, and provides equal benefit and equal opportunity to all,” he added.

