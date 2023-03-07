Barring light rain on upper reaches, MeT forecasts dry weather in J&K

Srinagar: Barring “very light rain and thunders at one or two places over the higher reaches”, the meteorological department here has forecast mainly dry weather for next 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir.

An official of the MeT department here said that mainly dry weather was expected till March 12.

Regarding the minimum temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 3.3°C against 3.5°C on the previous night and it was normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 2.0°C, same as on the previous night and it was 0.2°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 1.4°C against minus 2.0°C on the previous night and it was normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 3.9°C against 3.1°C on the previous night and it was 2.0°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 0.8°C against minus 1.6°C on the previous night and it was 2.7°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 0.4°C against 1.1°C on the previous night and it was 1.4°C above normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 12.9°C against 12.2°C on the previous night. It was 1.1°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 5.8°C (above normal by 2.8°C), Batote 7.5°C (above normal by 1.6°C), Katra 11.6°C (0.1°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 4.2°C (1.1°C above normal).

Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil, the official said, recorded a low of minus 7.5°C and minus 4.6°C respectively. (GNS)

