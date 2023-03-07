1 dead, 6 injured after landslide on Srinagar-Jammu highway in Ramban ​

Ramban: A man died while several others were injured after a massive landslide occurred on Srinagar-Jammu national highway near Seri area of Ramban district on Tuesday.

An official said a massive landslide occurred near Seri area today afternoon, burying two vehicles under the debris.

He said in the incident one person died while six others were injured and they were being shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The official said more people might be trapped under debris even as rescue operation was going on in the area.

The deceased has been identified as Surjeet Singh son of Sher Singh of Sumber.

Meanwhile, the highway has been closed for traffic as a precautionary measure—(KNO)

