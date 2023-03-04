NIA Attaches Agriculture Land Of Hizb Militant In Baramulla

Srinagar, Mar 3: National Investigation Agency on Friday attached 3.5 marlas of agriculture land of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen commander Basit Reshi in Sopore area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Reports said that NIA team waded through paddy fields bare footed and erected a board regarding “notice of attachment” which reads “this is to inform all the members of the public that Immovable Property- Agriculture land measuring 3.5 marlas falling under Khasra no. 1199 (Min) situated at Edipora, Tehsil Zaingeer, District Baramulla, J&K under the ownership the UAPA, stands attached by the Order of Ministry of Home Affairs, of Basit Ahmad Reshi, a designated individual “terrorist” under Government of India dated 13.02.2023.”
NIA action comes as the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has declared Basit Reshi, “presently in Pakistan”, as designated “Terrorist” under the UAPA, a stringent act legislated to control militant activities.
According to the Home Ministry, Basit Ahmad Reshi is a member of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and was involved in “subversive activities and coordinating target killings” in Jammu and Kashmir.
The NIA claims that Reshi planned and executed an attack on a police guard post at Tujar Sharief on August 18, 2015, in which police personnel and a civilian were killed.
Born on 4 March 1996, Reshi is a resident of Yemberzalwari Shiva Dangerpora Sopore area and as per NIA he is presently in Pakistan.
The NIA action comes a day after it attached property of Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar alias ‘Latram’ in Nowhatta area of Srinagar. (GNS)
