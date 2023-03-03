Biker Killed in Baramulla Road Mishap

Baramulla: A motorcycle rider, presumably in his twenties, was killed in a road mishap in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district this afternoon, officials said.

They said that one Nayeem Ahmad Lone son of Farooq Ahmad Lone, a resident of Badmulla Sheeri was critically injured after losing control over the two-wheeler near Gantmulla.

The youth was evacuated from the site to a nearby health facility, where the doctors however declared him as brought dead on arrival, they said.

Confirming it, a police official said that a case has been registered in this regard for further investigations. (GNS)

