23 ReTs Shown Door For ‘Invalid Degree Certificates’

Jammu: School Education Department has terminated services of 23 Rehbar-e-Taleem (ReT) teachers of Jammu division on basis of qualification certificates acquired from unrecognized Boards.
A committee was constituted to review the pending regularization cases of RETs, according to an official communiqué. The committee member in meeting held on 7 February observed that 23 RETs of different districts of Jammu Division have acquired their qualification from the Boards which have not been granted equivalence by the J&K Board of School Education, Jammu.
The committee recommended the termination of services of the 23 RETs immediately for not possessing the requisite qualification certificates.
“Now, therefore in view of the recommendations of the committee, the concerned Chief Education Officers are directed to disengage the services of the 23 RETs immediately,” DSEJ said.
