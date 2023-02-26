Light Snowfall Forecast On Upper Reaches

Srinagar: The weather department on Thursday forecast scattered to fairly widespread light rain in plains and snow on higher reaches in Jammu and Kashmir in next 24 hours.

A meteorological department official here said that isolated to scattered light rain and snow was expected for subsequent two days on higher reaches.

On Monday, he said, weather was expected to be partly to generally cloudy and generally cloudy with light rain/snow at scattered places on February 28.

“From March 1-2nd, light rain is expected in plains and light to moderate snow/Rain over higher reaches at many places,” he said, adding, “Dry weather is expected during 3rd to 7th March.”

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 1.6°C, the same as on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.1°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 0.2°C, also the same on the previous night and it was 0.2°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 3.2°C against minus 3.8°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 2.5°C against 2.0°C on the previous night and it was 2.4°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 1.0°C against minus 3.4°C on the previous night and it was 4.8°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at minus 0.3°C against 0.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C above normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 11.2°C against 10.2°C on the previous night. It was 0.6°C ‘below’ normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 6.4°C (above normal by 4.2°C), Batote 8.0°C (above normal by 4.5°C), Katra 11.6°C (2.1°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 3.7°C (2.9°C above normal).

Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 9.0°C and 12.4°C respectively, the official said.

While Chillai-Kalan, the 40-day long harsh winter period that started on December 21 and a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ that followed it have ended, Kashmir is under grip of 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which ends on March 1. (GNS)

