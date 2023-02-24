Civilian shot at, injured in Bijbehara

Bijbehara: A civilian was shot at and injured by unknown gunmen in Hassanpora area of Bijbehara hamlet in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, officials said on Friday.

An official said that militants fired upon a civilian in Hassanpora in which he received injuries following which he was shifted to Dub District Hospital (SDH) Bijbehara for treatment.

The injured civilian has been identified as Asif Ali Ganai, son of Ali Mohammad Ganai of Hassan Pora Tavela.

Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers—(KNO)

