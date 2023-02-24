3 Critical Care Ambulances Deployed On Highway To Meet Emergencies

Ramban: National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) today handed over 3 Critical Care Ambulances to District Administration Ramban to cater to National Highway-44 related emergencies for real-time response.

Deputy Commissioner, Mussarat Islam, in presence of SSP Traffic NHW, Mohita Sharma, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Harbans Lal & Chief Medical Officer, Ramban, Dr. Kamal Zadu, received the ambulances from Project Director NHAI, PIU, Purshottam Kumar, here today.

Thanking the NHAI for its humanitarian gesture, the Deputy Commissioner highlighted the need for full-time dedicated ambulances at vantage locations on National Highway-44 to ensure that all accident-related emergencies receive real time response so that the injured are shifted to the nearest Trauma Centres for treatment. “The ambulances, which are fitted with high-class equipment, AC and medicines, shall be stationed at Chanderkote, Ramsoo and Chamalwas on the National Highway-44,” he stated, adding the ambulances shall cover all critical spots on the Highway.

The Deputy Commissioner urged the people to note and circulate Helpline Number 1033 so that all NH-44 health-related emergencies are flagged for immediate rescue and response. “The CMO has been asked to ensure that there is seamless coordination between different stakeholders to address real time accident response,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, SSP Traffic NHWs thanked the NHAI for providing high-end ambulances which shall go a long way in saving lives of the people travelling on NH-44.

Besides providing the critical ambulances, NHAI shall also provide double-shift drivers, fuel for transportation, medicines and equipment to keep the service on National Highway-44 fully operational round-the-clock.

