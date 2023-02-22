Why should people in J&K pay ‘state taxes’, asks Omar

Seems determination to turn every stone that can be turned to ensure economic euthanasia: Sajad

Srinagar: National Conference vice president and former Chief Minister on Tuesday asked why people of J&K should pay state taxes including the proposed property tax.

“No Taxation Without Representation”. Why should people in J&K pay state taxes including the proposed property tax when we have no say in how our government is run & no say in the decision making of J&K,” he said in a tweet, adding, “ We are expected to be mute spectators to all unjust decisions by Raj Bhavan”.

In a statement, National Conference decried the notification regarding the imposition of property tax in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the notification smacks of arbitrariness.

Responding to the notification, party’s State Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said, “The people of Jammu and Kashmir have been at the receiving end economically since 2019 due to the losses suffered by Aug 05 2019 lockdown and then the successive Covid lock downs. Imposition of the property tax will further push the people to the wall. Such decisions will make the situation even worse.”

Questioning the haste in which such decisions are taken in absence of a democratically elected government , Imran said, “Such matters should be left to an elected government. The people’s representatives must be given an opportunity to discuss these issues. Unfortunately such important issues don’t face public scrutiny in the current bureaucratic set up. It has become a habit of those in power in Delhi to issue orders, irrespective of their impact or public opinion.”

He termed this decision anti-people and a grave injustice and demanded its immediate rollback. “Such revenue generation measures must be left to a democratically elected government in J&K,” he added.

JKPCC chairman Sajad Gani Lone tweeted: “Property tax in aftermath of—-an year lost post 2019, couple of years lost in Covid is— seems determination to turn every stone that can be turned to ensure economic euthanasia. Governments have pumped billions world wide to bump start ailing economies. In wonderment.”

