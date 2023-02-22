Government Orders Major Reshuffle in Police, 50 SP Transfered

Connect on Linked in

Srinagar: The government on Wednesday ordered major reshuffle of 50 senior police officers in the interest of administration with immediate effect.

According to an order, Swarn Singh Kotwal, SSP, Security, Jammu, is transfered and posted as Commandant, SDRF 1 st Bn. Srinagar, against an available vacancy.

Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, Commandant, IR-13 Ül Bn., is transferred and posted as Commandant, IR-IOÜI Bn., vice Fayaz Ahmad Lone.

Mohd Arshad, Commandant, IPO-12 07 Bn., is transferred and posted as Commandant,IR-13 th Bn., vice Aijaz Ahmad Bhat.

Mohd Arif Rishu, SSP, Railways, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Commandant, IR-8th Bn., against an available vacancy.

Fayaz Ahmad Lone, Commandant, Bn., is transferred and posted as SO to IGP Armed/IRP Kashmir, vice Javid Ahmad Dar.

Shamsheer Hussain, Commandant JK.AP-13 th Bn., is transferred and posted as SSP, Security, Jammu, vice Swarn Singh Kotwal.

Manzoor Ahmad Mir, SP Traffic (Rural), Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Staff Officer to ADGP Security J&K, vice Ravinder Paul Singh.

Mohd Yousuf, SP Awantipora, is transferred and posted as SP Pulwama, vice Gh. Jeelani Wani, who shall await orders of posting in Police Headquarters, J&K.

Ravinder Paul Singh, Staff Officer to ADGP Security, is transferred and posted as SP Traffic (Rural), Kashmir, vice Manzoor Ahmad Mir.

Liaqat Ali, SP APCR Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Commandant IR-9 thBn against an available vacancy.

Abrar Ahmad Choudhary, Commandant IR-5th Bn., and posted as Commandant IR-12th Bn., vice Mohd Arshad.

Jameel Ahmad, Vice Principal, STC Talwara, is transferred and posted as Principal, STC Talwara, against an available vacancy.

Javid Ahmad Dar, Staff Officer to IGP Armed/ IR Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Commandant, JKAP3rd Bn. (Security), vice Sukhdev Raj.

Sanjay Kumar Bhagat, Commandant, Women Bn. Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Commandant, JKAP 14th Bn., vice Raj Singh.

Sukhdev Raj, Commandant, JI