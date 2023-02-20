Take maximum benefits of Govt schemes: LG To Youth

Says Sport Can Bring About Positive Transformation

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in this month’s ‘Awaam ki Awaaz’ highlighted the successful conduct of the third Khelo India National Winter Games.

“Sport can bring about positive transformation and recently concluded Khelo India National Winter Games at Gulmarg have shown that 25 states were playing as one team and they push forward the growth of winter sports in the country,” said the Lt Governor.

He congratulated the players from Jammu and Kashmir for their excellent performance in the winter games.

The Lt Governor shared the inspirational and exemplary success stories of women & young achievers of J&K UT.

“The International Women’s Day next month will provide an opportunity to the society to celebrate women’s achievements, recognize challenges, and ensure women’s rights in every sphere. Let us come together and salute the spirit of Nari Shakti,” said the Lt Governor.

Lauding the grit and determination of Kritika Khanna of Jammu, the first female para rower of India, the Lt Governor said, she is a true champion, unstoppable as an athlete and an inspiration to others.

The Lt Governor made a special mention of Sonika Sharma from Kathua and called her the iconic manifestation of successful women entrepreneurs. Her successful dairy business is inspiring budding female entrepreneurs across the UT, he added.

Masrat Jan’s career is full of opportunities, challenges and success. Her determination to set up diagnostic lab while battling through odds reflects her strong belief in Nari Shakti, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor lauded the efforts of Zamrooda Ali for reviving traditional craft. Zamrooda Ali has emerged as a successful entrepreneur and working as a master artisan. She has set up a crewel embroidery training center at her home in Badamwari, Srinagar,

Sharing the hardwork and determination of Ms Parveen Sangral from Samba for dedicating her life to charity and humanitarian work, the Lt Governor said Ms Parveen, through her NGO, Muskaan Foundation, is helping people from all walks of life and transforming the lives of those in need.

Sandeep Razdan and Ajay Sharma from Kathua with their e-commerce venture under Aroma Mission have emerged as the new age entrepreneurs by harnessing the government support and complementing it with their inventiveness, observed the Lt Governor.

Stressing that convergence of schemes can improve livelihood security, the Lt Governor shared the success story of Puneet Sharma from Nowshera who benefitted from inter-sectoral approaches of Rajouri district administration to set up milk processing unit in rural areas. Such synergies will enable youth entrepreneurs & facilitate sustainable development, he said.

The Lt Governor shared the suggestions of Rohit Khajuria from Billawar; Shopian’s Mudasir Farooq Mir and Ovais Karni from Anantnag regarding an integrated policy of postings, development of apple village, reforms in government schools and government intervention on hand-holding of NGOs working in the field of social welfare.

He also shared inputs of Ishaan Gupta from Hiranagar, Kathua for the promotion of the new age concept ‘food trucks’ in Jammu Kashmir for young entrepreneurs; Manzoor Ahmad from Srinagar on the eco-conservation, restoration and preservation of Gilsar-Khushalsar and other lake ecosystems in the Valley and Sushant Sambyal & Gaurav Salathia from Samba who recommended various ways for the maintenance of ‘vertical gardens’ under the Smart City Mission.

The Lt Governor asked the concerned departments and officers to convert the valuable suggestions into action. The active participation of the individual and the community can accelerate socio-economic growth. Our collective effort can help the society to prosper, the Lt Governor said.

He urged the youth to utilize the maximum benefits of the Government schemes like Mission Youth, Rural Livelihood Mission to realize their full potential and make their dreams a reality.

