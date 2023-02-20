Rezan Landslide: 10 houses, several shops, 4 cowsheds damaged

Ganderbal: At least 10 houses, several shops and 4 cowshed were damaged after a landslide struck Rezan area of Sonamarg in central Kashmir Ganderbal district last night.

An official said that the landslide was triggered by continuous rains and caused massive damage in the area.

He said the slide continued till 4 am in the morning and at least 10 houses, several shops and cowshed have been damaged in the incident.

Meanwhile, SDM Kangan Javaid Ahmad Rather told KNO no casualties were reported in the incident.

“As soon as the landslide occurred, a rescue operation was launched and civilians were shifted to safer places,” he said.

He added the operation continued overnight and they have started it again to remove the debris.

“All assistance is being provided to the affected people, while rescue and relief teams are on the job,” he said—(KNO)

