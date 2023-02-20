Banihal youth dies in Kulgam accident

Kulgam: A youth was killed after a vehicle he was travelling in met with an accident at Shamsipora railway crossing along Jammu-Srinagar national highway in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, an official said.

An official said that a person identified as Aqib Mehmood Sheikh son of Ghulam Mohammad, a resident of Bankoot Banihal who was traveling in his own vehicle (JK06-2337) from Srinagar towards Jammu met with an accident at Shamsipora railway crossing last evening.

He was shifted to District hospital Anantnag for treatment in critical condition, however, he was declared brought dead by the doctors, he said.

Meanwhile, Police have taken cognizance of the incident—(KNO)

