Army organises Women’s Snow Cricket tournament in Kupwara

Srinagar: As part of Khelo India initiative, the Indian Army organised Women’s Snow Cricket tournament in Panzgam village of Kupwara district.

The event witnessed a total of four teams from Kralpora and Meelyal Block. It was a first-of-its-kind event in Kupwara, wherein young girls played cricket on a snowy field, demonstrating the community’s passion for sports. The girls engaged enthusiastically in the game with strong passion.

Public representatives and locals from the area were present to witness the first-ever winter sports tournament for girls in this area, PRO (Defence) Srinagar said in a statement.

“Such frequent events conducted by Indian Army in Kupwara have seen widespread participation of local women. Several initiatives by the Army like establishment of skill development centres and organising competitions in schools to promote participation in extracurricular activities and sports are bringing a positive change. Indian Army is committed to play a role in encouraging sports amongst local youth,” the PRO said.

