Highway Closed, 1000 Vehicles Stranded

No Fresh Traffic To Be Allowed Today: Traffic Officials
Srinagar: Jammu-Srinagar highway remained closed on Friday, leaving over 1000 light and heavy motor vehicles stranded on the thoroughfare, officials said.
They said that the highway, the only surface link connecting Kashmir Valley with the outside world, remained closed since last night due to mudslides, shooting stones at Cafeteria, Mehar and Panthyal.
“The highway is still blocked. The MeT department has already predicted heavy rainfall for tomorrow (Saturday). People are advised not to travel on the highway without confirmation from TCUs (Traffic control units),” a traffic department official said.
Due to heavy rainfall, mudslides at Cafeteria-Mehar, Ramban and shooting stones at Panthyal and other locations, he said, approximately 1000 vehicles, both HMVs and LMVs, are stranded on the strategic road.
“Tomorrow on 11-02-20232, if weather permits, only stranded vehicles will be allowed to move to their destinations, subject to traffic worthy road conditions,” he added.
The Mughal road, which connects Shopian district of Kashmir with Poonch district of Jammu division, as well as Srinagar-Leh highway are already closed for traffic for this winter.