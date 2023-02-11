Avalanche in Gurez, 2 rescued

Srinagar: A woman and a girl were rescued alive after they were swept away by an avalanche that occurred in the Gurez area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district this morning, officials said.

A police official said that a snow avalanche occurred at around 0940 hours near Mazgund Bala area of Tutail in Gurez and swept away a girl, Tabassum Banoo daughter of Mohammad Yousuf, and a woman, Shahnaz Begum wife of Zahoro Ahmad. Immediately locals launched a rescue operation and after strenuous efforts, he said, both of them were rescued alive. He said that people are advised not to go near avalanche prone areas. The Gurez Valley has seen several avalanches in the recent past and fortunately there has been no loss of life in them, the officials said.

Today’s incident comes ten after two polish skiers were killed and 19 other foreigners besides two local guides were rescued after being swept away by an avalanche in the world famous skiing resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramula district.

The avalanches are frequent in higher reaches of the valley during January and February, especially after fresh snowfall. Yesterday, parts of Kashmir including Gurez witnessed moderate snowfall.

