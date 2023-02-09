Militant hideout busted in Poonch’s Mendhar

Poonch: Security forces on Thursday busted a militant hideout in Naka Manjari village of Mendhar in Poonch district and recovered rusted ammunition from it.

Officials said that a team of army and police launched operation in Naka Manjari and busted the hideout in which a body pouch of militants was found.

In this pouch, officials said, four AK rifle magazines, some bullets, two grenades, some explosive material, one binocular and other material was recovered.

They said most of the material is old and rusted, while search operation in the area is still going on—(KNO)

