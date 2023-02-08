10 Absconders, Evading Arrest for Last 18 Years, Apprehended in Pulwama: Police

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday said to have apprehended as many as ten accused persons evading arrests’ for last eighteen years.

“Special team of Pulwama Police which was constituted to nab the absconders, which after strenuous efforts arrested 10 absconders who were evading arrest from last two decades”, said a police spokesperson in a statement.

The absconders, the spokesperson said, are involved in heinous cases stand registered against them in Police Station Rajpora and Pulwama.

The arrestees have been identified as; Manzoor Ganai son of Abdullah Ganai, involved in case FIR No. 33/2004 U/S 379 Rpc, 6 F.Act, 75/2013 U/S 366, 109 Rpc, 52/2016 u/S 147, 148, 336, 427, 32 RPC; Bashir Ganai son of Abdul Ahad, involved in case FIR No. 33/2004 U/S 379 Rpc, 6 F.Act, 206/2007379 Rpc, 6 F.Act; Aziz Bakshi son of Nabir Bakshi, involved in case FIR No. 33/2004 U/S 379 Rpc, 6 F.Act,84/2006 U/S 147,341,354 RPC; Gulzar Sheikh son of Mohda Sheikh, involved in case FIR No. 33/2004 U/S 379 Rpc, 6 F.Act; Mushtaq Ah Lone son of Abdullah Lone involved in case FIR No. 33/2004 U/S 379 Rpc, 6 F.Act, 33/2014 U/S 379, 336, 6 F. Act – residents of Drabgam Rajpora and Javied Ahmad Shah, son of Gh. Mohammad Shah, resident of Bagat Barzullah at present Dangerpora Nowgam, involved in case FIR No 118/1997 u/s 376,109 Rpc of this Police Station, absconding from 24.06.2009; Ab. Hamid Parray son of Gh. Ahmad Parray resident of Pandit Pora Ballah Tangmarg, involved in case FIR NO 85/1998 U/S 363,376 of this Police Station absconding 21.12.2005; Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat son of Gh. Mohammad Bhat, resident of Jagir Parigam, involved in case FIR No 243/1994 u/s 25/27 Arms Act of this Police Station absconding from 13.04.2006; Ab Hamid Bhat son of Wali Mohammad Bhat, resident of Tenpuna Pulwama, involved in case FIR Number 248/1995 u/s 5 Exp.act absconding from 13.04.2006 and another person as Mohd Afzal Malik son of Ab.Rahim Malik, resident of Ugergund Newa, involved in case FIR No 141/1995 u/s 7/25 Arms Act.

“The arrested absconders were produced before Court for further action”, the statement read further. (GNS)

