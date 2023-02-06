Narrow escape for Naib Tehsildar, 2 JEs after snow avalanche in Gurez

Gurez: A Naib Tehsildar and two Junior Engineers (JEs) had a narrow escape after their vehicle came under a snow avalanche in Gurez Tehsil of Bandipora district on Monday evening, officials said.

An official said that the trio escaped unhurt after a snow avalanche hit the vehicle they were travelling in at the Check Nallah on Dawar-Gurez road.

In the incident, the official said the vehicle was damaged and got buried under the snow at the spot following which the traffic movement on the road was suspended.

Earlier today, JKDMA had issued a warning, saying that avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 2200 metres over Bandipora, Ganderbal in the next 24 hours.

“General public is advised to restrict movement to only carefully selected safer routes with extreme care and Evacuate from unprotected settlements near the avalanche path,” it said—(KNO)

