Those who have grabbed huge chunk of land illegally must not be spared: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Srinagar: Democratic Azad Party (DAP) Chairman and former J&K chief minister, Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday said that those who have grabbed a huge chunk of land must not be spared in the ongoing anti-encroachment drive across the Union Territory.

Ghulam Nabi Azad,said that in democracy, nobody can suppress the voices of people.

While welcoming the statement of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, he asked his party workers to end their agitation as LG has assured that poor will not be touched.

“We are in favour of the government’s step against those who have grabbed a huge chunk of land illegally. We urge the government not to touch people who have set up their business units or shops on just one or two marlas of land so that they are not forced to starve,” he said.

He added such measures are certainly not aimed at getting political benefits, but would go against the incumbent government that has done a tremendous job on ground by putting an end to stone pelting, giving a boost to tourism sector and other related things—(KNO)

