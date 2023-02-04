DGP Reviews Rajouri Security: ‘Utilize VDGs More Efficiently’

Jammu: The Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh on Friday chaired a high-level meeting and reviewed the security scenario of Rajouri district. Among others, DGP stressed for utilizing the VDGs more “efficiently” and said that their training and weapon handling should be inspected by jurisdictional SHOs, police spokesperson said in a statement

“At the very outset of his address, the DGP, J&K congratulated Rajouri Police for busting a module of LeT by arresting three of its members,” he said.

He said that “Pakistan through its sponsored elements” is targeting innocent people to harm the brotherhood and communal harmony of the J&K. He directed for alertness on borders as also in hinterland to foil evil intentions of Pak and its agencies, the spokesperson said. He emphasized upon the officers to put in stern efforts for tracking down the elements involved in Dhangri case ensuring justice to the victims. He directed for dealing the case more seriously by taking into account every bit of evidence.

“DGP stressed for utilizing the VDGs more efficiently. Their training and weapon handling should be inspected by jurisdictional SHOs,” he said. Directing for stringent action against militants and the ecosystem, the DGP said that the safety of the public has been and will continue to be the top priority of J&K Police. “We have to be more cautious, alert and particular to avoid any harm to the public order, “he added.

The DGP directed for increasing anti militants operations to track down the hiding militants and their modules. He stressed for identifying hidden OGWs and accomplices providing any sort of support to militant activities and directed for stringent action against each and every individual involved in anti national activities, the spokesperson said. “He directed for strengthening the security grids by activating Naka checking points on different routes to track the movements of (militants) and their supporters. He also stressed for devising and executing a proper area domination plan.”

Singh said that Pakistan after witnessing massive dent on its sponsored militancy in J&K is now supplying drugs to target the younger generation of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that like militancy there must be zero tolerance for narcotics and narco-militant trade. “Both are equally dangerous for the people.”

DGP once again directed for taking serious note of any kind of misconduct with the general public brought into their notice by any means. “He has directed the officers to sensitize and advise their subordinate officers/officials to be fair in their conduct, he said, adding, “any act of misconduct must be taken with utmost seriousness.”

The officers present in the meeting apprised the DGP regarding the progress of investigation in the Dhangri militant incident. He was also briefed regarding the measures being put in place to ensure peace in the area as well as vigilance.

He was accompanied by the Spl. DG CID, J&K, Shri R R Swain and ADGP Jammu Zone, Shri Mukesh Singh.

The review meeting besides the accompanying officers was attended by DIG Rajouri Poonch Range Dr Mohammed Haseeb Mughal, SSP Rajouri Shri Mohammad Aslam, CO IRP 2nd Bn Shri Randeep Kumar, CO 72 Bn CRPF Shri Ram Meena, ASP Rajouri, ASP Nowshera and other gazetted officers of the district.

