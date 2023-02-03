Militancy not being looked at through prism of religion: DGP

Jammu: Law enforcement agencies do not look at militant acts through the prism of religion, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh said on Thursday, asserting that strict action will be taken against those found involved in such acts.

He said the recent attacks in Jammu region at the behest of “handlers from across the border were aimed at reviving (militancy) and harming the communal harmony and brotherhood in the Union territory.”

“We work in accordance with law of the land and do not see (any militancy-related incident) through the prism of religion. An accused is dealt with on the basis of the crime and not religion,” Singh told reporters here.

He was replying to a question on reported remarks of Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif that worshippers were not killed during prayers even in India following a deadly bomb attack inside a mosque in Peshawar recently.

“Our government policy is very clear that (militancy) has no religion and strict action should be taken against them (militants). Some people are trying to manipulate the situation and mislead the public, but we are sure that people have learnt a lot and will not be misled,” he said.

The top cop said the neighbouring country is the birthplace of militancy.

“They have been raising groups and shedding innocent blood, and stand exposed,” he said.

Singh said militancy sponsored from across the border has been going on for a long time in Jammu and Kashmir, and innocent people are targeted by gruesome and cowardly acts.

“Jammu province witnessed a series of attacks (in the past one year). The aim is to harm the communal harmony and brotherhood, and also revive militancy which is taking its last breath even in Kashmir,” he said.

The officer said over a dozen militant groups operating in J-K have been banned, while 22 people were notified as militants by the central government in the past two years as part of the crackdown against such entities.

Referring to the recent arrest of a government teacher-turned-Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant who was working at the behest of his handlers from across the border since 2019 and involved in multiple blasts in Jammu region, Singh said a militant cannot hide himself for ever and has to face the law.

Asked whether there is a possibility of more militants in government departments, the officer said anyone found involved in such acts will be dealt with as per the law.

“A new dimension was given to militancy in J-K under which militant modules are created and assigned particular tasks. There is more focus on such modules as most of the militant groups were wiped out from both the divisions of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

He added that the intention of sponsors of militancy has not changed and one has to remain alert to tackle the new challenges and foil their designs.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print