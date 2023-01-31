Zero tolerance for any sort of misconduct in police force: DGP Dilbagh Singh to Officers

Srinagar: Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh while acting swiftly on the reports of misconduct by an police official Tuesday issued serious directions to all ranks and files in the police force to act seriously against any official found involved in any sorts of misconduct.

A senior police official said thay the DGP

has directed all Wing heads to take serious note of any kind of misconduct with the general public brought into their notice by any means. “He has directed the officers to sensitize and advise their subordinate officers/officials to be fair in their conduct,” the official quouting DGP as having said.

The official said that the DGP has directed that any act of misconduct must be taken with utmost seriousness to safeguard and improve the image of J&K police.

“PHQ has issued an advisory to all the Wing Heads of the J&K Police in this regard,” he said.

“Let us have respect for the spirit of law while enforcing “Rule of Law”, the DGP has said.

The directions have come in view of a case of misconduct by an SHO and other Police Station staff members in Ramban district with a doctor, the official said.

“The erring personnel have been suspended and a departmental enquiry has been initiated by the DIG, D-K-R range,” he said.

The DGP has said that “we are supposed to safeguard and protect against any wrong doings and injustice and have to be seen as Rakshak by the common people as has been said by the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi”—(KNO)

