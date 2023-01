Sopore: A 29-Year-old man was found dead in Warpora area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday even as police have launched the probe.

An official said that the man was found dead mysteriously inside a house in Badshah Mohallah of Warpora.

He said the body was subsequently taken to sub-district hospital Sopore, while the cause of death was being ascertained and further investigation has been taken up.

The man was identified as Shahzad Ahmed Malik of Bunpora Warpora—(KNO)

