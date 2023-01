Bandipora: Unidentified body of a man was recovered from river Jhelum in Sumbal area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Saturday.

An official that the body was spotted by some locals, following which they informed the police.

He said soon after getting the information a police team rushed to the spot and recovered the body.

The official said the identity of the man was being asserted—.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print