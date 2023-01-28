Security cordon ‘vanished’: Omar

Srinagar: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah Friday alleged that the outer ring of security cordon maintained by Police “simply vanished” as soon as the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra entered the Kashmir Valley.
The march was stopped on Friday near Qazigund, the gateway to the valley, after the Congress alleged breach of security and mismanagement of crowd by the Jammu and Kashmir administration.
“I’m witness to this. The outer ring of the cordon which was maintained by the Jammu and Kashmir police simply vanished within minutes of Rahul Gandhi starting to walk,” Abdullah said in a tweet.
“We had just crossed into Kashmir from Jammu and were looking forward to the 11-km walk but unfortunately it had to be cancelled,” he said.