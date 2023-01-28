Scooty-rider killed after allegedly hit by SSB vehicle in Humhama Budgam

Srinagar: A scooty-rider was killed after being allegedly hit by a vehicle of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) near Humhama in central Kashmir Budgam district on Saturday.

A police official said that the 55-year-old rider identified as Nazir Ahmad Bhat son of Mohammad Ramzan Bhat of Samerbugh Budgam was seriously injured after being hit by the vehicle at around 10:30 a.m. He, however, said that the man was declared as brought dead by the doctors at the hospital.

The police, he said, have registered a case in this regard. SSB spokesman could not be immediately contacted for the comment. (GNS)

