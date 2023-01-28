RCFC SKUAST-K holds training on medicinal, aromatic plants at KVK Reasi

Jammu: A daylong training-cum-awareness program on Cultivation and Marketing of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants was organised by RCFC NR-II of SKUAST-Kashmir in collaboration with Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Reasi of SKUAST-Jammu on Friday. The programme was attended by more than 50 farmers who have done commendable work in the cultivation of various medicinal and aromatic plants.
Regional Director RCFC NR-II, Prof Sheikh Bilal Ahmed during his deliberations emphasized for the adoption of Good Agricultural Practices, primary processing, packaging and value addition of medicinal plants.
Dr Banarsi Lal, Scientist, Incharge KVK Reasi SKUAST-Jammu deliberated upon Agro Techniques for the cultivation of medicinal plants particularly lemon grass. He informed the farmers about the development of various value-added products from lemongrass.
Er Falak Marazi and Dr Rozy Rasool along with other scientists briefed the farmers about the use of various marketing channels like e-Charak and e-Aushadhi. The progressive farmers were given appreciation certificates for having done commendable work in medicinal plants and allied sectors adopting the scientific techniques developed by SKUAST-K and RCFC NR-II. Technical literature on GAPs, agro techniques, processing and marketing of medicinal and aromatic plants was distributed among the farmers. The program ended with the field visit of participants in the innovative field of a progressive farmer Guru Dev Singh.
