India imp partner of choice for US, says Biden admin official ahead of Doval trip

Washington: India is an important partner of choice for the United States, the Biden administration has said ahead of a crucial visit by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval for talks with the top American leadership, including his counterpart Jake Sullivan.

In response to a question on Doval’s planned visit to Washington next week, State Department’s Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters here on Thursday that enhanced security cooperation with India was also part of US-India relations.

“India is an important partner of choice for the United States in a number of spaces, and that includes trade cooperation,” Patel said.

“It, of course, includes security cooperation. It also includes technological cooperation as well. I don’t want to get too ahead of the process or get ahead of any specific meetings that might be coming down the pike,” he said.

Both sides are yet to announce the visit of Doval to Washington.

“This (India-US ties) is, of course, of great importance to us,” Patel said.

Earlier this week, India Deputy National Security Advisor Vikram Misri was in Washington and met top officials from the Biden administration.

“Delighted to host India’s Deputy NSA, dear colleague and friend @VikramMisri at India House. Thank you @WhiteHouse NSC PDNSA Jon Finer, Indo- Pacific coordinator Dr Kurt Campbell and friends from the US Admin, think – tanks, strategic community & industry for joining,” India’s ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu tweeted on Wednesday.

Addressing a Republic Day event here on Thursday, Sandhu said the global comprehensive strategic partnership between India and the US has continued to intensify, covering almost all areas of human endeavour, driven by shared democratic values, convergence of interests, on a range of issues, and vibrant, people to people contacts.

“Our two countries are benefiting from mutual exchanges, across domains including healthcare, clean energy, security, education, technology, translating the vision of PM Modi and President Biden, into action. Our engagements with partners in Quad, have expanded into infrastructure, supply chains, climate action, and space cooperation, to become a force for global good,” Sandhu said.

