J&K Witnessing ‘Industrial Revolution’: LG

Says Foundation Stone Of Emaar Group Shopping Mall, IT Tower Being Laid In March This Year;

G-20 Meeting Being Held In May, It Is Message To ‘Enemies Of Humanity’

Jammu: “For the first time in the last seven decades of independence, Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing an Industrial Revolution,” Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Thursday.

“It has opened up doors of immense possibilities for the new generation,” he said in his address at the 26th January function here, adding, “ Private investment proposals worth Rs. 66,000 crore have been received within a period of around one year, during which 1455 industrial units started their operations. This is, by far, the biggest industrial campaign in the history of Jammu and Kashmir in a year.”

He said the foundation stone of Emaar Group Shopping Mall and IT Tower shall be laid in March this year and 52 other industrial units will also start their operations during the same month.

“Further, land has been allotted to 1711 industrial units which is also a new record in the industrial history of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said, adding, “Another 77 industrial units are being developed on private land and in the last three years, 500 start ups have come up which have ushered in a new social revolution.”

He said sincere efforts are being made to revive the handloom and handicraft sector. “We are committed to provide training, design, technology inputs like GI tag and such other infrastructural support as are required for quality, branding and boosting global demand for our handicraft products.”

He said that G-20 meeting being held in Jammu and Kashmir in May this year and “it is a message to the enemies of humanity.”

“Two years ago, on this day, I had presented the vision of ‘glorious Jammu and Kashmir. Today, we can say with pride that employment generation, industrialization, assured livelihood for every family, increase in income and welfare of farmers, agricultural labourers and workers, empowerment of youth and women, development of scheduled castes, tribes and deprived sections, and provision of basic facilities like roads, electricity, drinking water have received renewed impetus,” he said, adding, “Efforts have been made to make 21st century, the century of Jammu and Kashmir by speeding up development and by introducing multitude of reforms like establishment of grassroot-level democracy, creation of knowledge society and expansion of digital and physical connectivity.”

He further said, “With renewed “enthusiasm on Independence Day, we had entered the Amrit Kaal of our independence with the aim of a fear-free, corruption-free, drug-free and employment-rich Jammu and Kashmir, for which public participation is a pre¬requisite.”

Therefore, he said, the responsibility of empowering Jammu and Kashmir rests on “your shoulders and it is your responsibility to transform this campaign into a mass movement.”

“The G-20 meeting being held in Jammu and Kashmir in May this year is a message to the enemies of humanity who were attacking the interests of our citizens through cowardly acts of terrorism for decades,” he said, adding, “Jammu and Kashmir is the life blood of India. It is the guiding lamp of the civilization and eternal sound of our social consciousness”. He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jammu and Kashmir is standing tall with self-confidence, encompassing the great heritage and cultural values of the world’s largest republic. “Today, Jammu and Kashmir is marching forward on the path to progress. I urge every section of the society to come forward and make the G-20 an inclusive event”.

He said the government has resolved to accelerate and broaden the developmental process in agriculture and allied sectors. “The Apex Committee comprising of Agricultural Scientists has prepared a detailed plan to transform agriculture and allied sectors,” he said, adding, “This holistic plan of Rs. 5012 crore has been approved and training programs are being organized to implement 29 projects over the next five years.”

He said that the aim is to transform subsistence agriculture into sustainable commercial Agri-economy. “Our emphasis is on ecosystem services, functional value chain, diversification, resilient, smart agricultural practices and farmer-community centric approach for holistic development of agriculture, which sustains 70% of the population of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said, adding, “We have been successful in ensuring dignity and prosperity of families of 13 Lakh farmers by implementing this plan.”

He said Jammu and Kashmir is not just a geographical entity. “It is a vibrant and radiant ecosystem where different faiths are the guiding force of inclusive culture.”

He said Jammu and Kashmir is a “rhythmic dialogue of social, cultural values, plurality and tolerance.”

“ Jammu and Kashmir is the aura of self-confident India. Harmukh, Amarnath, Pir Panjal and Trikuta Hills are the highest peaks of our spiritual heritage,” he said, adding, “The waves of Jhelum, Chenab and Tawi rivers reflect the essence of our intellectual and spiritual experiences.”

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print