Highway Shut, Fresh Traffic Unlikely Today

Jammu: Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar highway was suspended Wednesday morning after heavy rains triggered shooting of stones at a few places in Ramban district that left a truck driver dead and two others injured, officials said.

An official of the traffic department said the shooting stones from the hillocks overlooking the highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country, at a couple of places between Ramban and Banihal forced suspension of traffic.

The shooting stones were triggered by heavy rains at Mehar and Panthiyal, he said, adding the road clearance agencies are ready with their men and machines to make the road traffic worthy once the shooting of stones stops.

Police officials said a driver was killed and two others injured when a truck and an oil tanker were hit by rolling boulders at Magarkot in the early hours of the day.

The body of the deceased was shifted to a mortuary, while the injured who were travelling in the tanker were evacuated to hospital, the officials said.

“Jammu-Srinagar highway blocked due to shooting stones/mudslides between Chanderkot and Banihal,” officials said, adding, “No fresh vehicular movement shall be allowed from Jammu towards Srinagar and vice versa on Jammu-Srinagar NHW till clearance of the road. “

