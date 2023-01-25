Snowfall, Rains In Kashmir; MeT Predicts More Today

Srinagar: Rains and snow lashed Kashmir Valley, mainly from Tuesday evening, even as the minimum temperature stayed several degrees below the freezing point across Kashmir, with Gulmarg recording a bone-chilling minus 9 degrees Celsius, officials said.

“Rain/snow very likely to intensify with main activity later tonight (January 24) and tomorrow (January 25),” a meteorological department official said, adding, “Heavy snowfall is very likely over middle and higher reaches.”

He said the weather system may affect surface transportation over major passes, Jammu-Srinagar highway.

“It may cause avalanches is avalanche-prone area,” he said, adding, “People are advised to avoid venturing out in avalanche-prone area during snowfall days.”

He urged people to travel after confirming road status from concerned traffic department.

Meanwhile, In Srinagar, the minimum temperature settled at a low of minus 2.3 degrees Celsius. Qazigund, the gateway to the Valley, registered a low of minus 0.6 degrees Celsius, the official said.

Kokernag in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 3.5 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature in Kupwara settled at minus 3.4 degrees, the official said.

The minimum temperature in Gulmarg in Baramulla district was minus 9.5 degrees Celsius. The famous ski-resort was the coldest place in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pahalgam, which serves as a base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 8.6 degrees Celsius, plunging four degrees as compared to the previous night.

Kashmir is currently in the grip of ‘Chillai Kalan’, the 40-day harshest weather period when chances of snowfall are maximum and most frequent. Chillai Kalan begins on December 21 and ends on January 30. The cold wave continues even after that with the 20-day ‘Chillai Khurd’ and the 10-day-long ‘Chillai Bachha’ following it.

