No Traffic From Qazigund To Banihal On Highway Today: Officials

Srinagar: The authorities on Tuesday said that there will be no traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway from Qazigund towards Banihal-Ramban and from Nashri towards Ramban-Banihal.
“In view of Bharat Jodo yatra from Ramban towards Banihal, tomorrow (January 25), no vehicular movement shall be allowed from Qazigund towards Banihal-Ramban and from Nashri towards Ramban-Banihal,” he said, adding, “Only after the culmination of Bharat Jodo yatra, subject to fair weather and good road conditions LMVs passenger/private cars shall be allowed from both sides on Jammu-Srinagar NHW viz Jammu towards Srinagar and vice-versa.” He said TCU Jammu and Srinagar shall liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the traffic.
He said Jammu-Srinagar highway remained blocked for over one hour due to shooting stones at Panthyal.
“MeT department has predicted heavy rainfall, snowfall for next few days. There are chances of blockade of highway,” he said, adding, “People are advised not to travel on Jammu-Srinagar highway without confirmation from TCUs”