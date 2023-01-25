AC Nod To LG’s Rolling Cultural, Sports Trophies For Employees

Jammu: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha gave its approval to Lieutenant Governor’s Rolling Cultural and Sports Trophies for government employees.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor and Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K attended the meeting.

This initiative is part of the overall policy of Government to promote sporting activities, on one hand, and HR welfare policy of the Government, on the other hand. The sports events are expected to inculcate values like competition, discipline, teamwork and will lead to overall personality development of the employees. As part of the initiative, exclusive teams shall be formed for female employees to encourage them also. It will also act as an vent to the employees who work in taxing environment besides improving skills to tackle challenging jobs in hand.

Under the initiative, the Culture Department, in association with the General Administration Department, shall also organize cultural activities viz. debates, poetry, quiz and painting competitions etc. spanning across a calendar year to promote creativity among the employees, on the one hand, and local culture, on the other hand.

The AC approved the proposal of participation of employees in scores of sporting disciplines viz. cricket, football, volleyball, table tennis, hockey etc. which shall be organised in close association of the General Administration Department and the Youth Services and Sports Department (J&K Sports Council).

