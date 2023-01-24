J&K under thick security blanket on R-Day

Srinagar: Security has been tightened in Kashmir ahead of Republic Day celebrations with police and other security personnel carrying out sanitisation and area domination exercises here, officials said on Monday

Police and CRPF personnel conducted random checking of vehicles at various places in the city to thwart the movement of subversive elements, they said.

The officials said the security has been tightened in view of the blasts in Jammu as well as a blast here and other upcoming events.

“We have Republic Day dress rehearsal tomorrow and the main function on Thursday. We will ensure that everything is smooth,” a police official overseeing the frisking operation said.

A civilian sustained injuries in a grenade attack carried out by militants in the Eidgah area of the city Sunday evening. Back-to-back blasts had rocked the Narwal area in Jammu on Saturday, leaving nine people injured.

While the main Republic Day function will take place in Jammu, the biggest function in the valley will be held at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium here.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Monday morning visited SK Cricket Stadium Sonwar to take on site review of the arrangements being put in place by the different departments.

At the outset, the DC along with Officers went around the Stadium pavilion and VIP gallery to have first hand appraisal of the arrangements being made for the events to be held on January 24 (full dress rehearsal) and on January 26 (Republic day).

The DC took onsite review of the arrangements being put in place for smooth conduct of the Republic Day event.

On the occasion, the DC directed officers of all concerned departments to ensure all preparations regarding various facilities including seating arrangements, cultural programmes, march past parade, transport and parking facilities, power supply, deployment of medical and first aid and fire and emergency teams, installation of PAS. Besides Media management, security related matters and entry of VVIPs, VIPs and other participants were also finalized.

The DC stressed on making fool-proof security arrangements in and around the stadium to ensure peaceful and hassle-free celebrations of the function. He also enjoined upon the officers to maintain close coordination with each other for holding the function smoothly.

Regarding parking for vehicles, the DC asked the Officers of the Traffic Department to make proper parking arrangements at identified parking slots.

While SMC authorities were asked to ensure that all washrooms are functioning properly, besides ensuring proper sanitation and cleanliness in and around the venue. The DC also stressed on making elaborate arrangements to tackle Snow accumulation and water logging, if any caused due to Snow/showers on the occasion of Full dress rehearsal proceedings and the main event on January 26.

