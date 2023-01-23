Longest Serving Militant Held

Srinagar: Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested longest surviving militant of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen outfit in South Kashmir’s Shopian district.
“Shopian Police and Army arrested one of the longest surviving HM militant active since 2017 namely Nasir Ahmed Sher Gojri alias Qasim Bhai son of Ali Mohammad of HomHuna Nagbal, involved in various criminal cases,” police sain a tweet, adding, “A case has been registered and investigation set in motion to unearth the (militant) network”.
Srinagar: Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested longest surviving militant of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen outfit in South Kashmir’s Shopian district.