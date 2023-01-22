‘Those Responsible’ Cowardice: LG

Jammu: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has strongly condemned the blasts that have taken place in Narwal, Jammu this morning. Senior police officials briefed the Lt Governor about the blast and on the state of investigation. He called for urgent steps to identify and take action against those responsible.

“Such dastardly acts highlight the desperation and cowardice of those responsible. Take immediate and firm action. No efforts should be spared to bring the perpetrators to justice,” the Lt Governor told the security officials.

The Lt Governor has offered heartfelt sympathies to those injured. He also announced relief of Rs. 50,000 to those injured in the incident. The Lt Governor said that the administration would ensure best possible treatment and extend every help required by the families.

Congress MP and AICC inchage J-K Rajani Patil strongly condemned the twin blasts.

Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir AAP state coordination committee Harsh Dev Singh accused the BJP of complete failure in improving the security situation in the Union Territory.

“The day the BJP government took over, the situation in J&K is getting from bad to worse. Terrorism is increasing with each passing day and is returning to 1990s,” Singh alleged.

“They were stating that not a bird was killed after the abrogation of Article 370 but the reality is that innocent men, women and children are getting killed. The BJP has to give answers not only to J-K but to the entire nation,” he told reporters.

