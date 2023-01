Srinagar: The vehicular movement along Srinagar-Jammu highway has been suspended again on Sunday after the road near Dawal bridge in Udhampur area was damaged, officials said.

Officials said that the traffic movement was disrupted at 01:30 PM today.

They said the highway has been closed for vehicular movement due to damage of road near Dawal bridge, Udhampur—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print