Srinagar-Jammu highway shut due to snowfall, shooting stones

Qazigund: The traffic movement on Srinagar-Jammu national highway was stopped on Friday after snowfall and shooting stones on the route.

An official said that traffic movement was stopped in view of snowfall in Ramban sector and Qazigund.

“There were shooting stones at Ramban-Banihal sector as well,” he said.

He said men and machinery has been pressed into services for restoration of the highway.

The official said vehicular traffic will resume as and when snowfall stops and road gets cleared—(KNO)

