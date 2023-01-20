Rahul Gandhi resumes Yatra from Kathua wearing Jacket, ends T-shirt debate

Kathua: On 125th day of Bharat Jodo Yatra that resumed over night in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress leader and Parliament Member Rahul Gandhi was seen wearing a black jacket, ending over 4 month long debate on his T-shirt.

Gandhi led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Hatli Morh in Kathua, where Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut also joined the foot march towards Jammu.

Rahul Gandhi, for the first time in his long march travelling over 3400 Km, wore a jacket over his t-shirt, which had been a national debate over last few days, particularly during the onset of winter in north India.

January 10, Rahul Gandhi stated that he has decided to wear only T-shirts during the Yatra after meeting poor girls who had been wearing “torn clothes” even during the winter chill in Madhya Pradesh.

He had stated that he wants to give out a message to those girls. “When I start shivering, then I will think of wearing a sweater. I want to give a message to those girls that if you are feeling cold, then Rahul Gandhi will also feel cold,” he said.

During the Uttar Pradesh-leg of the Yatra, Rahul had last week pointed out that the media doesn’t ask why children of poor people are walking without a sweater or a jacket during the winter season.

Currently, the march that started in Kaniyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 07 last year is entering in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Yatra will end on January 30 after it reaches Srinagar with Gandhi hoisting the national flag there.

The march has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab—(KNO)

